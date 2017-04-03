Android Wear 2.0 updates head out to Nixon, Michael Kors and more Fossil smartwatches
We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again. If Google wants Android Wear smartwatches to ever break into the mainstream, it can’t let history repeat itself. The hardware is just not compelling enough to compensate for the weak software support that’s been plaguing Android smartphones since, well, forever.
Unfortunately, fragmentation, update delays and buggy releases are already very much a part of the Android Wear landscape, although things seem to be slowly moving in the right direction at last.
After the Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, Tag Heuer Connected and Polar M600, we’ve received confirmation from a Mountain View employee and forum community manager that the Fossil Q Wander, Q Marshal, Michael Kors Access and Nixon Mission are following suit jumping on the OS 2.0 bandwagon.
Of course, it may still take a few days until every owner of every aforementioned wearable device will see and be able to install Android Wear 2.0. But at least we know these manufacturers have ironed out all glitches and are technically ready to rumble.
In the meantime however, Huawei, Lenovo, LG and Asus keep their users waiting, despite the slightly higher popularity of those smartwatches.
If you’re wondering, no, you can’t buy any of the above from the Google Store anymore, but the relatively stylish Fossil Q Wander and Q Marshal are only $255 a pop on the company’s website. The elegant Michael Kors Access line starts at $350, and Nixon’s cheapest rugged Mission model costs $400.