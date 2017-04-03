Android 7.1.2 OTAs heading out to Pixel C, Nexus Player
A couple of marginal Google devices are now getting their Android 7.1.2 updates from the source and not from some image farm. This is right as the beta is hopping off the Developer Preview chain.
Recipients have been reporting their downloads to Android Police. A late addition to the 7.1.2 package for the Pixel C is the Pixel Launcher.
Other devices have yet to grab the update. The Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 will not receive the update. The Android Developer OTA and factory image farms do not show the incremental 7.1.2 update for any device just yet. We’ll keep track of which devices come along next.
