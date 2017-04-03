Android 7.1.2 images are out for all applicable Nexus and Pixel devices
The first taste of Android 7.1.2 went out a few days ago and has since been made available by Google to all supported Nexus and Pixel devices — the Nexus Player, 5X, 6P, Pixel, Pixel XL and Pixel C.
Take note that the N2G47J build for the Pixel and Pixel XL is intended for users with Deutsche Telekom — N2G47E will be more suited for others. Also of interest is that the Nexus 6P and the Nexus Player both share the “H” build, different from the 5X’s “F” — it’s this discrepancy that may indicate some more work into getting fingerprint gestures working on the 6P than the 5X. The Pixel C, ironically, has build “D,” though with a new launcher in the bag, it’s clear why it’s in its own domain.
In any case, the link to the images in both OTA and factory formats will be available in the source bar.