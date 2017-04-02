Republic Wireless Moto G5 Plus goes up for sale

Lenovo makes the best unlocked phones in the industry. No, they’re not necessarily extremely power-for-value-oriented, but at least in the US, it’s the Motorola name that claims the best compatibility with all four major carriers with the Moto G5 Plus.

Of course, maybe you’d like to get some service straightaway and not have to worry about that down the line. Well, Republic Wireless has been more than willing to take up the Moto G series and has done the same with the Moto G5 Plus.

The price for the phone is just like elsewhere: $229 flat for the 3GB RAM / 32GB storage model and $299 for the 4/64GB model in either Gray or Gold. Affirm provides up to 24 months of financing with payments starting at $18 per month. You’ll tie it to a service package with unlimited talk and text and options for no data to up to 10GB for between $20 and $90 per month.

Republic runs on the networks of Sprint and T-Mobile.