We’re not gonna lie: you might need to strain your ears a bit as four tech talkers crowding around an overheating 360-degree camera and one microphone might not produce the best results in audio. It’s especially the case after a day of taking notes, an afternoon of crafting video and a night of chewing up Manhattan through noodles, lager, a little competitive Pac-Man and some Oreo mousse.

Ricky Villacrez of GSMArena joins us to discuss as much as we can surmise about the Galaxy S8. We barely get through dealing with the all-new Samsung Gear 360 to even record the video for this show, — ’cause we like to be special — but audio podcast streamers will be able to get the more “polished” version and a “bonus” episode of random clips from throughout the evening.

It’s time to get charged and ready (unlike the four of us) for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 1:45am on March 30th (coming soon), or check out the high-quality audio version right here.

Continue the conversation on Twitter and other social media by using the #PNWeekly hashtag and send listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 246

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

XBox Music Link

Direct Download

Recording Date

March 30, 2017

Hosts

Juan Bagnell

Jaime Rivera

Jules Wang

Ricky Villacrez (GSMArena)

Sponsor

This week’s episode of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast is made possible by: Mara.ai



Technology has changed the way we run.

Thanks to Smart phones, now even casual runners can map their routes, create pump-up playlists, and track their progress. However, taking advantage of all of these technologies has always meant stopping to look at your phone, which means losing motion and momentum. That’s about to change, because now there’s MARA: a hands-free running assistant that uses voice recognition and the microphone in your earbuds to help you optimize your runs.

You can tell her what kind of run you’d like to do, ask questions about your speed, pace, or location, or have her play albums and playlists from your music library. MARA can also tell you how you are doing in comparison to your past runs or warn you about changes in weather, like if it’s about to rain. She’ll even track your progress by noting all of your hotspots and rough legs, each time you run. You can connect MARA to Amazon Alexa-enabled devices and ask her about lifetime statistics, and records you’ve set while you get ready for your next run.

Visit MARA.ai to download your free virtual running assistant today!

Galaxy Unpacked

Yep, this pretty much takes up our whole show… well, almost. Check out our complete coverage of the Galaxy Unpacked show with text and video pieces from Pocketnow.

Galaxy S8 with our hands-on video | Galaxy S8+ with our hands-on video | Bixby | Pricing and availability posts | New Gear 360 | Gear VR with Controller availability | Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition | Samsung DeX details and pricing | The Look Ahead

More videos: S8 vs. LG G6 | S8+ vs. iPhone 7 Plus | S8 vs. S7 | S8 vs. S8+ | Camera Tour

•

See you soon!