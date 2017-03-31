Phones

Twitter fully zeroes out handles in replies with “Reply to…” button

Twitter’s campaign to extend users more of the 140 characters they’re limited to per tweet continues on as @handles have started to not count against the limit for all tweets. Usernames have stopped counting in replies on mobile versions of Twitter.

Therefore, this tweet would have only spanned 32 characters instead of 63. Conversation threads won’t need the “.@” formatting to keep them in public address. With the limit break also comes to reformed reply chains where users can tag people to a conversation in a metadata line through the “Replying to…” button in the text editor.

Users have seen the new reply format for a while, but no user was able to practically take advantage of it to begin or update a conversation chain’s user pool.

