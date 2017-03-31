Twitter fully zeroes out handles in replies with “Reply to…” button
Twitter’s campaign to extend users more of the 140 characters they’re limited to per tweet continues on as @handles have started to not count against the limit for all tweets. Usernames have stopped counting in replies on mobile versions of Twitter.
@c_davies @Conner_Jones @verge I wanna buy that Conner costume.
— Jules Wang (@PointJules) March 29, 2017
Therefore, this tweet would have only spanned 32 characters instead of 63. Conversation threads won’t need the “.@” formatting to keep them in public address. With the limit break also comes to reformed reply chains where users can tag people to a conversation in a metadata line through the “Replying to…” button in the text editor.
Users have seen the new reply format for a while, but no user was able to practically take advantage of it to begin or update a conversation chain’s user pool.