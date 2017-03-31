iPad Pro’s True Tone displays moving to iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s

Austrian components maker AMS has steady work ahead of it as a note from Barclays analysts obtained by MacRumors points to a True Tone display coming to this year’s set of iPhones.

The 9.7-inch iPad Pro is currently the only Apple device to sport the technology which takes information from AMS’s full-spectral ambient light sensor to adjust the white balance of the screen. The intent behind True Tone is to produce consistent color results on-screen, no matter what the environmental lighting conditions are.

The analysts believe that the sensor will cost Apple $1.00 per unit as opposed to about 60 cents with prior sensors. The cost increase lines up with pricey adjustments to enable spectral adjustments on the display systems on the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, rumored to use LCDs. It may require less work to tune the self-illuminating LEDs on the most-expensive iPhone 8.