T-Mobile ONE hotspot allotment promo soon to be over

One pillar is about to fall with the standard T-Mobile ONE plan, recently juiced up in response to Verizon’s new $80 per month unlimited data plan.

According to a Redditor on an /r/T-Mobile thread, their account page featured this text:

T-Mobile One customers! Offer ends soon. Activate HD streaming and up to 10GB 4G LTE Tethering at no additional charge. Visit the Plans page, select Manage data add ons and get the T-Mobile ONE Plus Promo.

The 10GB of LTE-speed hotspot was always fine-printed as a limited time promo that had to be activated by the customer. Bundled with the clocked upgraded plan promo is a price lock-in and full HD video streaming. A spokesperson for the company told BGR that “our offers are always limited time opportunities” — an astute, if fatalistic observation — without providing a hard end date.

The standard T-Mobile ONE plan features unlimited 3G hotspot and 480p streaming for $70 a month. Customers wishing to gain the advanced features will pay $5 more with the T-Mobile ONE Plus plan when the campaign ends. Verizon Unlimited has full HD streaming and 10GB of hotspots at LTE speeds standard in its $80 package.