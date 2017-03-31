Early Galaxy S8 overview: initial supply, delay rumors, new sales projections
Now that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are officially official and even up for pre-orders in many important markets, we’re all curious (and a little skeptical) to see if Samsung can pull off a worldwide April commercial launch.
While planned rollout dates have only been announced for the US and “select” other regions, it’s crystal clear that the chaebol would like to get its new flagship phones in the hands of millions of customers ASAP.
Koh Dong-Jin, the Korean company’s President of Mobile Communication, is optimistic about the early prospects of the S8 duo, claiming the “initial supply” target is double that of the Galaxy S7, and “we are preparing the supply without difficulty”, so there should be “no issue of supply delay.”
But no sooner did Koh express his indirect trust in component-making partners than rumors emerged out of the tech giant’s homeland hinting at supply chain trouble. Apparently, a company called Patron is struggling to boost the yield rate of front-facing camera modules for the “regular” Galaxy S8, which requires the fusion of the actual selfie shooter and iris scanner into a single big module.
That’s reportedly “trickier” to produce than the separate cam modules of the Galaxy S8+, handled by Power Logics. Of course, it’s too early to expect resulting delays in “normal” S8 shipping.
By the way, Samsung seems convinced the “Infinity Display” heroes will outsell their otherwise hugely successful predecessors, and the latest third-party predictions range from 46 to a whopping 60 million unit shipments this year alone. “Initially”, as many as 20 million new phones might be manufactured to meet rampant demand.