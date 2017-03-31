Android

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the possible launch timeframe for the BlackBerry KEYone. Then we discuss how Apple’s brand might be more intimate with its customers than the likes of Amazon and Samsung. The iPhone X follows as we learn that the True Tone Display technology of the iPad Pro might reach it. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S8 and how its facial recognition has failed tests. We end today’s show talking about an early Samsung Galaxy S8 overview.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
BlackBerry KEYone shipments now due in May, tablets and smartwatches may come
Research shows Apple is the world’s most intimate brand, Amazon ranked third, Samsung seventh
Galaxy S8 facial recognition feature is predictably susceptible to trickery
Early Galaxy S8 overview: initial supply, delay rumors, new sales projections

