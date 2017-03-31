You’re probably used to hearing about Apple’s total domination of global smartphone profits, as well as the occasional volume win, constant towering single-model popularity and even top-notch customer satisfaction.

But did you know the Cupertino-based tech giant also leads US brand intimacy rankings? Not just when it comes to phone or computer companies either, and quite comfortably too, beating silver medalist Disney and second runner-up Amazon by a good few points.

What exactly is brand intimacy? A “new paradigm that leverages and strengthens the emotional bonds between a person and a brand”, according to New York-based advertising agency MBLM, which coined the term and is entirely dedicated to researching and popularizing it.

Essentially, we’re looking at the results of a complex survey of around 6,000 consumers here, aiming to find out just how devoted people are to various products and companies, and ultimately, how “intimate” they feel towards an iPhone, Samsung Galaxy device, Harley-Davidson bike or PlayStation.

Unsurprisingly, Apple scored well above industry average for key intimacy indicators like brand use frequency, price resilience and net promoter marks. Its quotient score of 77 is six full points ahead of Amazon, with Samsung merely ranked seventh overall, at 59.

In fifth place, Netflix and chill gains a new meaning, while Google gets lost in the pack, ranking 14th. That’s still several spots over Verizon (10, to be precise), PayPal, Microsoft, LG, Intel, Sony, Dell and other tech veterans seemingly leaving consumers feeling minimal affection and brand devotion. Interestingly, Apple Music misses the top 100 list, and so do Spotify, Twitter or Uber.