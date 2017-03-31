Phones

Affordable Moto G5 launches in beautiful sapphire blue hue, but only on O2 UK

Contents
Advertisement

It’s Moto G5 Plus launch day in the US, where the mid-range 5.2-incher has been available for pre-orders for a little while, including in an ad-supported Amazon Prime Exclusive edition with a solid discount. But somewhat surprisingly, the “regular” Moto G5 steals the spotlight, at least temporarily, in a snazzy Sapphire Blue flavor you can only buy from O2 on British shores.

Stateside, of course, the smaller, slightly humbler yet equally elegant (for a budget device) G5 isn’t coming at all, in blue, grey or gold, which may lead to a bit of local envy. Then again, prospective UK-based buyers have to wait a tad longer for the G5 Plus, so things pretty much balance out in the end.

Besides, Lenovo isn’t HTC, and the O2-exclusive G5 employs “sapphire” strictly for cosmetic purposes. No special screen reinforcement, just an eye-catching coat of paint on the phone’s rear and profile, with (relatively thick) black bezels, obviously.

The nation’s second largest carrier (behind EE) charges as little as £19 a month with £0 upfront for the sea-colored Moto G5, promising to deliver the Snapdragon 430-powered handset right away at no extra fee. You also get pre-installed Android 7.0 Nougat software, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, microSD support, 13/5MP cameras, and a sharp 5-inch Full HD screen.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
The Verge
Source
O2
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Blue, colors, Lenovo, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Motorola, News, O2, sapphire, sapphire blue, UK
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).