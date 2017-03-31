Phones

Samsung Galaxy S8 Camera Tour: Will it be the best of 2017? (Video)

It’s not the same sensor as the Galaxy S7, but the main one we’re seeing on the Galaxy S8 reads off just like that other one: 12 megapixels, Dual Pixel focusing with an assisting laser and no 1,000 frames per second video recording.

We don’t have a review unit in our hands just yet, so we can’t just show you the differences between the two. Also, what we played with at Galaxy Unpacked was far from being market-ready, though we do think it’s good enough to give you our general impressions on where the software is going.

Juan Carlos Bagnell figures out that direction as we continue our hands-on coverage of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+.

Pocketnow’s Galaxy S8 Unpacked coverage is made possible by dbrand, the boss of vinyl skins for smartphones, tablets, wearables and more. For the most precise fit on earth, visit dbrand!

