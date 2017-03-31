The mobile world’s underbelly isn’t rumbling for an underdog as of yet. Not when Windows 10 Mobile has gone a full 16 months without a first-party flagship to call its own. The HP Elite x3 followed on from a weakly impressing Lumia 950 generation as a heavy appeal to a very exclusive audience.

Now, one company is looking to generate groundswell for the platform with a new smartphone on crowdfunding site Indiegogo. But will it command the $1.1 million it needs in a month when the product doesn’t really impress on the spec sheet?

WhartonBrooks is the little-known company behind the Cerulean Moment, a Windows 10 Mobile phone. Spec heads will not be impressed with the blueprint: a Snapdragon 617 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, a 5-inch 720p display and a 2,250mAh battery — it’s an entry-level phone from 2015, basically. The cellular layout covers all of T-Mobile’s LTE bands and only some of AT&T’s.

The introduction video, hosted by WhartonBrooks Founder, President and CEO Greg Murphy who has a history in the IT side of healthcare, is a bit painful to watch. But you get to learn about the phone’s Continuum features, the dual-SIM tray.

The Cerulean Moment is being offered to 750 backers for $290, a discount of $9 off MSRP. Packs of two, four and 20 are available at similarly slight discounts. Shipping is expected for August.

The math on getting this thing funded in one month? 3,900 individual backers at the base level. Old specs for a crowd craving an ovation? It’s nearly a Kickstarter non-starter… if it weren’t on Indiegogo.