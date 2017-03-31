BlackBerry CEO John Chen announced in the company’s fourth quarter earnings call today that the TCL-produced KEYone will begin shiping in May with production scheduled for late April.

“So the product looks pretty good, but the worldwide availability is going to be later than May,” Chen said.

No reason was given for the timeframe, but it does represent a delay in what the press was told at MWC 2017.

Ironically, the BlackBerry Aurora, a mid-range device exclusive to Indonesia being made by a local manufacturer, is now shipping. It was announced about two weeks following the KEYone announcement.

Furthermore, Waterloo has announced that be awarding more brand licenses to partners who may make “tablets, wearables, medical devices, appliances, point-of-sale terminals and other smartphones.”