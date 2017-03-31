Ford and BlackBerry have co-opted 400 jobs and have opened a research centre in Ottawa to work on the former’s SYNC 3 platform and the latter’s QNX platform — which SYNC 3 is based off of.

The automaker is looking for know-how in mobile technology and connectivity to prepare its communications network for which to place its autonomous cars of the future on. As well as managing traffic patterns, employees across Ottawa, Waterloo and Oakville in Canada and North Carolina and Florida in the US are going to focus on driver interactions with the system, including assistance features.

“The majority [of hires from this announcement] are from BlackBerry,” said Chuck Gray, Global Director for Electrical and Electronic Systems for Ford. “Obviously they have deep skills, in embedded software, in mobile devices, in connectivity, they work at the chip level, they work in operating systems, they have a renowned reputation for stability […] so it was a really good fit.”

Legal controversy sprouted coming right before this announcement as a class action accused BlackBerry of an unfair employee transfer policy that wiped tenure and associated benefits from those who decided to migrate their positions to Ford.

Ironically, all the employees transferred were from the mobile solutions division and not the QNX division.