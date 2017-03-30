Is there anything left to be said about the hot new Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ after rounding up their beefy specifications, laying out all the pricing and availability information, explaining how you can easily turn them into Android-based desktops, finally getting some Bixby specifics, then manhandling them on video, and sizing them up against the LG G6 and iPhone 7 Plus?

That’s a lot of coverage, but our relentless team of reporters on the ground in New York City for Unpacked 2017 has even more to share. Including a hands-on comparison of the two “Infinity Display” flagships that, well, proves one is bigger than the other.

Obviously, you didn’t need some guy to tell you that, and you probably already knew there’s a small but significant gap in battery capacity also. What you may not have realized just by looking at official product images is anyone can feel (relatively) comfortable holding a 5.8 and 6.2-inch phablet now. How amazing is that?

But the million many billion-dollar question is exactly how practical will the Galaxy S8 and S8+ feel after more than a couple of hours of one-on-one time? Only one way to find out – keep in touch, and check out a more thorough comparison, as well as detailed reviews and other exclusive video coverage soon.

