In case you were wondering how Microsoft might feel about Samsung’s Continuum-inspired DeX support for the Galaxy S8 and S8+, we now have every reason to believe the Redmond-based tech giant is fine with that.

Not only are the two new Android phones officially compatible with MS Office applications like Word, Excel and PowerPoint for the big screen, but actual Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Editions will be available from US Microsoft Store locations come April 21.

Pre-orders for these special Redmond-flavored GS8 models should also kick off any minute now, although there’s no word on pricing. Of course, a premium over what carriers are charging for “regular” variants wouldn’t make much sense, since all you’re getting extra is a Microsoft “customization” ensuring “best-in-class productivity experience” with pre-loaded Office, OneDrive, Cortana, Outlook and “more” such apps.

It’s important to highlight each and every Galaxy S8 unit contains pre-installed Office, OneDrive and Skype services anyway, so there’s really extremely little of value offered with the S8 “Microsoft Edition.”

Still, the fact that one of Samsung’s arch-enemies and major patent litigation opponents from back in the day is now selling the Korean company’s flagship devices says something. Namely, what seemed an unlikely alliance a couple of years ago is growing stronger, and Windows phones are deader and deader.