Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy S8: look ma, all curves (video)

While it may feel like there’s no comparison between the bland old flat-screened Galaxy S7 and shiny new Galaxy S8 with its dual-curved 5.8-inch “Infinity Display”, we couldn’t help putting the two side by side at Samsung Unpacked 2017 in New York, mostly to note and highlight a long overdue design revolution.

With almost no perceivable bezels, the “edgy” regular Galaxy S8 is so much more than a refined S7. In addition to looking gorgeous and handling just fine, the compact new phablet also hauls a bunch of substantially upgraded specs, including 10nm-based processors for all markets, iris and facial recognition, Bluetooth 5.0 support, not to mention the Bixby “factor” that we’re dying to try out in a quieter environment.

Of course, not everything has changed, and one particular tweak continues to vex, as Samsung repositions the fingerprint scanner to a super-awkward and confusing spot. The rear-facing camera is more or less the same on the Galaxy S8 as the GS7, with the larger screen’s resolution enhanced just enough to essentially match last year’s pixel density.

We plan to go in-depth with the S8 as soon as possible, hopefully to uncover even more real-life improvements, so be sure to keep an eye on our website and YouTube channel.

