Phones

Samsung DeX costs $149.99, ships in “late April”

Contents
Advertisement

Samsung DEX

The dock that will bridge the gap between the Galxay S8 and a full computer suite is up for pre-orders direct from Samsung.

Samsung US is selling its DeX Stations for $149.99 with first shipments coming late in April. The dock will let users plug in their Galaxy S8 or S8+ along with a display via HDMI, a keyboard and full USB accessories, along with an Ethernet jack. USB-C is used to charge the device. Since there are so many running components of a working unit, a fan cools the dock down.

Those who are on T-Mobile’s @Work program can pre-order the S8 (total price of $750 broken into 24 monthly payments of $30 and a down payment of $30) and get a DeX Station for free.

Windows’ Continuum docks cost about the same can cost between $75 and $150. Jide is working on a dock experience for its Android-based Remix OS targeted for developing markets.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
The Verge
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
availability, DeX, Dock, Enterprise, Galaxy S8, News, Pricing, release date, Samsung, T-Mobile
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.