Samsung DeX costs $149.99, ships in “late April”
The dock that will bridge the gap between the Galxay S8 and a full computer suite is up for pre-orders direct from Samsung.
Samsung US is selling its DeX Stations for $149.99 with first shipments coming late in April. The dock will let users plug in their Galaxy S8 or S8+ along with a display via HDMI, a keyboard and full USB accessories, along with an Ethernet jack. USB-C is used to charge the device. Since there are so many running components of a working unit, a fan cools the dock down.
Those who are on T-Mobile’s @Work program can pre-order the S8 (total price of $750 broken into 24 monthly payments of $30 and a down payment of $30) and get a DeX Station for free.
Windows’ Continuum docks cost about the same can cost between $75 and $150. Jide is working on a dock experience for its Android-based Remix OS targeted for developing markets.