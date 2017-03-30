What if the Windows 10 Mobile platform isn’t dead yet, and new Lumia devices are coming soon after all? It’s far too early to jump to conclusions, and we might be reading too much into an innocent website goof.

But Microsoft’s official Mexico portal lists a previously unknown Lumia 651 model alongside oldies like the 550, 650, 950 and 950 XL. It’s been that way for at least a day now, with common sense dictating a quick evidence-wiping move in the event of a technical error.

Of course, the phone can’t actually be ordered at the moment, and until Redmond clears things up, we’re left wondering and guessing. The plot thickens when you consider this mystery Microsoft Lumia 651 has a few specs attached to its name, differing slightly from those of the 650.

There’s a 5.2-inch display, up from a 5 incher, plus identical 8/5MP cameras, and 16 hours of continuous talk time on an LTE connection. Bottom line, it could be something or nothing at all. Even if real, it doesn’t have to launch globally, and it may fly solo to Mexico as well, with no other new Windows phones in the pipeline. But what if…?