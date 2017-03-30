Phones

A wild Microsoft Lumia 651 Windows phone appears in Mexico, but is it a real thing?

Contents
Advertisement

What if the Windows 10 Mobile platform isn’t dead yet, and new Lumia devices are coming soon after all? It’s far too early to jump to conclusions, and we might be reading too much into an innocent website goof.

But Microsoft’s official Mexico portal lists a previously unknown Lumia 651 model alongside oldies like the 550, 650, 950 and 950 XL. It’s been that way for at least a day now, with common sense dictating a quick evidence-wiping move in the event of a technical error.

Of course, the phone can’t actually be ordered at the moment, and until Redmond clears things up, we’re left wondering and guessing. The plot thickens when you consider this mystery Microsoft Lumia 651 has a few specs attached to its name, differing slightly from those of the 650.

There’s a 5.2-inch display, up from a 5 incher, plus identical 8/5MP cameras, and 16 hours of continuous talk time on an LTE connection. Bottom line, it could be something or nothing at all. Even if real, it doesn’t have to launch globally, and it may fly solo to Mexico as well, with no other new Windows phones in the pipeline. But what if…?

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
75%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
25%
Hated It
0%
Via
Windows Central
Source
Microsoft Mexico
Posted In
Phones, Windows
Tags
Lumia 650, Lumia 651, Microsoft, News, Rumors, windows, Windows 10, Windows 10 Mobile
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).