The edge is dead. Long live the Edge!

You know what vindication looks like. Scroll down until you see my profile picture, because I have been glowing since the Samsung presentation less than 24 hours ago. Because Samsung finally did what I’ve been asking it to do for years – literally years. You may not have noticed it, but I sure as heck did.

There was one thing missing from the Galaxy S8 reveal today. Did you notice it? It was there for the S6, and for the S7. It was even there for the Note 5. If you read the headline, you already know what I’m talking about. There was no “Edge” phone this year. Instead, Samsung has adopted the “edge” into all of its phones. Samsung calls it the infinity display, but it’s an edge, and those things look gorgeous.

It’s here

Ever since the original Galaxy Note Edge, I have loved the look of that curved screen just falling off the edge of the phone. Samsung saw fit to keep the edge, and good for it. But Samsung stopped short of making it official until the S8 and the S8+ – not the S8 Edge, by the way. And it’s about time. Because Samsung did what LG did, but took it up to 11. Not only does the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have very little bezel, what bezel it does have flows off the edge of the phone like an infinity pool.

Samsung made absolutely the right call here. Over the years people have been buying the edge variant of its phone, almost as much as the non-edge variety. More and more it has been simply for the look of the edge, rather than the edge features. Last year, Samsung gave both the S7 and the S7 edge that same infinity pool of glass, but still had an “Edge” variant for some reason. This year, Samsung has simply adopted the edge into its design language and it looks awesome.

Credit where it’s due

I don’t want to take anything away from the LG G6. The LG G6 did cure me of my love for bezels, and rightly so. But Samsung took things a step further with the S8, making a tiny bezel pretty close to non-existent. You may have noticed how often Samsung showed off how thin its bezel was on the large screen, superimposing the phone over an image, just to show how thin that black line was. Spoiler alert, it’s pretty thin.

Some might balk at the use of the curved glass screen – it may be prone to accidental touches. Time will tell on that – wait for our full review of the phones. But Samsung has been making edge phones for so long, I’m inclined to believe that it has a pretty good idea on how to avoid those accidental touches. Remember, the edge has been around for over three years. Samsung is a grizzled old veteran at making these things work, and not work as appropriate. I’m excited by this prospect and you should be too.

The next evolution

So the edge variant of the Galaxy phones is dead, but that’s only because the edge has been adopted into the design language of all of Samsung’s premium phones. This is a great thing. Samsung has taken a distinctive look – a look that makes is stand apart from all other phones out there – and put its name on it. That is powerful – exceptionally powerful. If Samsung was hard to unseat before – it’ll be pretty much impossible now.

But I do need to ask for a moment of silence for the “edge” features – the gadgets and widgets that Samsung was pushing to take advantage of the edge(s) on its phones. It’s true that some features like the People edge seem to be sticking around, but I wonder how robust that edge ecosystem will still be. I’ll have to go hands on to explore those fully, so perhaps my sadness is premature. But, even if justified, my sadness is minor compared to how these phones look and feel and will look and will feel in the future. Samsung is making some mad great hardware, and other OEMs are going to have their work cut out for them. And hey, we still have Edge lighting, so that’s awesome – I guess.

So what do you think? Are you happy like me to see every phone be an edge phone? Are you sad that edge features are seemingly gone? Do you prefer the look of LG’s G6 with the miniscule, but perhaps more safe side bezel? Sound off below in the comments with your thoughts.

The edge is dead. Long live the Edge!