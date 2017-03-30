Even though the G6 is quite a remarkable new phone, what with its tall high-res screen, super-slim bezels, solid audio capabilities and versatile cameras, LG couldn’t have possibly expected anyone to notice it on Samsung’s big day.

But now that the dust and noise of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ Unpacking starts to settle, it’s time for some tough decisions. Will you wait until April 21 or pull the trigger, if you haven’t done that already?

The thing is, somehow, LG G6 deliveries are reportedly underway early across the nation, as AT&T, Sprint and even Verizon follow T-Mobile’s suit in giving the handheld’s first adopters an important head start on GS8 holdouts.

Those sweet retail boxes containing the Snapdragon 821-powered 5.7-incher, as well as instructions for obtaining various gifts from both carriers and the OEM itself, have begun to appear on select doorsteps several days ago, with more shipments going out as we speak. But we’re guessing not everyone will get the LG G6 before April 7.

It’s a matter of chance, really, though you can be certain you won’t be left waiting all the way up to April 21. AT&T even thinks it can fulfill new orders as soon as tomorrow, March 31, and when comparing this thing to the Galaxy S8 duo, it’s wise to remember which one is cheaper, scoring you free Google Homes, TVs and whatnot.