HTC and LG compete for Google Pixel 3 contract

The Google Pixel 2 will be manufactured by HTC, the same company that produced the first Pixel phone, according to Business Times.

That’s because the Taiwanese manufacturer’s contract with Google was for two years. But the fight for getting hold of the 2018 Pixel job has already ramped up with HTC and LG supposedly big contenders. LG has been a very strong Google hardware partner in whipping up three Nexus devices and two lead-role Android Wear 2.0 watches. Still, the same could be said about HTC and its involvement with Android, the Nexus program and, more pertinently, the Pixel.

Chinese companies TCL, maker of Alcatel and BlackBerry Mobile phones, and Coolpad are also said to be in the race.

The first Pixel has proved overwhelming in demand with 2.1 million units shipped and internal estimates for 4 million sales within a year of launch.