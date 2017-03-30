Despite some stellar new recruitment work from Google, and a few recently extended partnerships, not everyone wants a piece of the Android Wear 2.0 action. Garmin is doing just fine selling robust activity trackers and multisport watches with minimal smarts, once again targeting serious athletes rather than tech enthusiasts today.

The Kansas-founded, Switzerland-based company is the first to point out a number of obvious similarities between the new Forerunner 935 and that Fenix 5 released to market after a CES 2017 formal debut back in January.

This time however, all that matters is “performance and results.” Forget style, fashion or smartphone notifications, although you can also get some of the latter on your wrist with the Garmin Forerunner 935.

Super-lightweight yet relatively sturdy and water-resistant up to 50 meters deep, the glass and fiber-reinforced polymer-made wearable with a silicone strap wants to take full control of your training. Not only does it monitor your heart rate around the clock sans an extra strap, but it includes everything from GPS and GLONASS support to altimeter, barometer, compass, gyroscope and accelerometer sensors.

Then you have all sorts of proprietary software features leveraging these hardware capabilities, like training status, load and effect metric functionality providing in-depth analysis of how hard, smart and efficient you work out.

Priced at $500 and up, the triathlon-friendly Garmin Forerunner 935 can purportedly last up to 24 hours with the GPS powered on, 60 hours in “UltraTrac” mode, and two whole weeks in “Smart Mode.” Not exactly a full-on smartwatch, this bad boy continues to carve out a niche for its manufacturer where Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Fitbit can’t (or won’t) compete.