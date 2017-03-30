Phones

Essential Android: Alphabet exec confirms Andy Rubin sticks with his homebrew

Google parent company Alphabet is firmly behind Andy Rubin’s pursuit for the perfect smart companion.

One of the co-creators of Android, Rubin has teased a new smartphone which will be the centerpiece of a new venture called Essential Products. It garnered much attention not only for its appealing design with near-zero bezels, but for what operating system it might run. While Android was a likely choice, it was not a 100-percent fact.

Now it is. Alphabet executive chairman Eric Schmidt tweeted out his excitement through re-sharing the teaser.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei reacted with bemusing anticipation.

We’re still waiting on specific details on what will get launched and when, but we’re thinking to see news being made around summer.

