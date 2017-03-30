Android Wear 2.0 roll-out got bugged, though four watches are now getting it
It’s been feeling like a molasses slide since the official launch of Android Wear 2.0. Actual update notifications having been slow to come by in the past six weeks, Google now has acknowledged its pace and has told Wareable that a bug is to blame for the OTA dam.
We have started rolling out the Android Wear 2.0 update to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected. For other devices, the update is currently being delayed due to a bug found in final testing. We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved.
The three watches you see mentioned have had their over-the-air rounds start on March 29. Every customer should receive AW2 by April 4. Polar has separately confirmed that it will updating its M600 units throughout next week.
@kouzari Starting today, the update will roll out gradually within the next week. M600 will notify you automatically :)
— Polar (@PolarGlobal) March 30, 2017