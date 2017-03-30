Android 7.1.1 for Axon 7 Mini now in preview
ZTE is keeping up the counter with its 2016 releases getting the latest major Android updates where other phones on the same caliber haven’t gone above the base Nougat version. Not with the Axon 7 — it got 7.1.1 recently.
So, a $400 flagship gets updated, so that’s far enough, right? Nope. ZTE is opening up the $250 Axon 7 Mini is now up for testing with the Android 7.1.1 update. All users have to do is sign up with the Z-Community forums at the source link below. From there, users will have to agree to non-disclosure terms and complete tasks, surveys and bug reports as needed.
While specific dates won’t be nailed down publicly, we suspect that the testing process should last a few weeks before the wider population of owners get an OTA.
