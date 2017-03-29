Update: Samsung is all set to live stream the announcement on YouTube, and you can start the countdown, then hit “play” at 11am Eastern in the embedded window a few lines below. Enjoy!

It’s just about time that Samsung unpack its best phones for this part of 2017, isn’t it? The fated day is here and the company better have fate on its side as it will need to impress the press and the millions of potential shoppers looking for their next communicator this spring and summer.

And so we’ve come to Galaxy Unpacked 2017 at Lincoln Center in New York, where it’s expected that we’ll learn more about the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and the tidings that come around them. Pocketnow is on the ground with four editors and a slate of videos that will be rolling in throughout this afternoon and evening.

You can follow along, too — a YouTube livestream should be up soon on Samsung’s official Mobile channel, and we’ll be sure to update this piece with an embed before the shindig kicks off. For the time being, let’s all keep a close eye on the chaebol’s dedicated event webpage, and worst case scenario, we’re already promised a live broadcast on Facebook. Last but not least, you may want to go ahead and download the special Unpacked 2017 app for your Android or, ahem, iOS device for the latest information from NYC.

The event will begin at 11am Eastern (8am Pacific / 8:30pm IST / 11pm China). Keep up with what the team is seeing on Twitter with Juan Carlos Bagnell, Adam Z. Lein, Jaime Rivera and Jules Wang.

