Better gets bigger as Galaxy S8+ debuts with 6.2-inch display

Last year, Samsung watchers were treated to two spring chickens: the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 edge. You can probably tell that while one had a flat screen, the other brought curves to its lateral edges. The S7 edge was also a tad larger, too.

It’s 2017 and we’re faced with another Unpacked event. We have two more spring chickens, but no flatness to talk about — just big curved screen and bigger curved screen. Bigger? That’s the Galaxy S8+.

As with its smaller sibling, the S8+ features an 18.5:9 aspect ratio Infinite Display though with a diagonal of 6.2 inches. The Super AMOLED screen, when unfurled, is wider than the body that houses it. It’s also capable of some wide color gamuts, too.

The phone can also span billboards with features like IP68 fine particle and water immersion protection, a headphone jack that the iPhone 7 doesn’t have, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor (right next to the camera lens for some reason), iris scanner, facial recognition technology, a Magnetic Secure Transmission coil for Samsung Pay, a reversible USB Type-C port and Bluetooth 5.

Colors for the Galaxy S8+ will range from various shades of gray to black and gold. We’ll learn more from retailers and carriers about what they will stock, how much the S8+ will cost and when customers can get theirs delivered. Samsung is promoting a general March 30 pre-order date.

Stay tuned for continuing video and editorial coverage from Pocketnow with a team on the ground in New York.

Adrian Diaconescu contributed to this article.

Pocketnow’s Galaxy S8 Unpacked coverage is made possible by dbrand, the boss of vinyl skins for smartphones, tablets, wearables and more. For the most precise fit on earth, visit dbrand!