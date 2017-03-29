Samsung Galaxy S8+ hands-on: bigger! (video)

If you thought the 5.8-inch screen on the Galaxy S8 is big, think again! Samsung equipped its bigger Galaxy S8+ version with a 6.2-inch display, and the good thing is that neither the “plus”, nor the “regular” version of the 2017 flagship feels as big as the numbers on paper would lead you to believe.

Thanks to a symmetrical design and curves put to good use, the Galaxy S8+ manages to feel comfortable and handles really well, until you start smudging your camera lens on the back trying to find the fingerprint scanner. Good thing you can always use the iris scanner to unlock your device in case you just can’t get over the fingerprint reader’s position.

With a battery that’s 500mAh bigger than on its smaller sibling (3,500mAh), there’s little setting the Galaxy S8+ apart from the Galaxy S8 in terms of pure specs, but that’s a topic for a different video. Until then, check out our Galaxy S8+ hands-on video and see our first impressions upon meeting Samsung’s latest and greatest.

Pocketnow’s Galaxy S8 Unpacked coverage is made possible by dbrand, the boss of vinyl skins for smartphones, tablets, wearables and more. For the most precise fit on earth, visit dbrand!