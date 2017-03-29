Samsung Galaxy S8 hands-on: the new Galaxy is here! (video)

Samsung’s “crown jewel” is here! The smallest among the two, the Galaxy S8 has been announced today at the special Unpacked event in New York City. It is as if the Galaxy S7 edge from last year, and the recent LG G6 had a baby; not to mention that the Note 7 participated in this, in a way, as well…

With a screen-to-body ratio of more than 80%, the Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen with a QuadHD+ display that has a resolution of 1440 x 2960, resulting in a PPI rating of about 570. Samsung calls this Infinity Display and it sure looks good. Samsung reused many characteristics from last year’s model, but the Galaxy S8 is definitely looking as fresh as it can with the 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and a fresh paint-job on the user interface side of things.

Taller, faster, skinnier, and sexier, it will set you back at least $720 when it will become available starting April 21 in a “rich color palette”. Until then, check out our Galaxy S8 hands-on, in addition to more video coverage on our YouTube channel, as well as news right here on Pocketnow.com.

