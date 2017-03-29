While 360-degree photography and videography hasn’t exactly caught on as companies like Samsung and LG probably envisioned last year, it was always safe to assume the Galaxy S8 and S8+ would be joined to market by a second-gen Gear 360 in addition to a revamped Gear VR with a standalone controller.

The two new CMOS 8.4MP fish-eye cameras enable 4K video recording (4096 x 2048 pixels, to be exact, at 24fps), as well as 15MP dual lens JPEG still image capturing. 360 Social Live Broadcast capabilities will make it easy to share content in real time on Facebook or YouTube this time around, and the redesigned Galaxy S8 accessory also supports up to 256GB external memory, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, with a USB 2.0 Type-C port capping things off rather nicely.

Tipping the scales at 130 grams compared to the 2016 edition’s 152, the New Gear 360 understandably packs a smaller 1,160mAh battery too.

Compatibility ranges from the hot new S8 duo to the S7 and S7 Edge, Note 5, S6 Edge+, S6, S6 Edge, A5 (2017), A7 (2017), and even iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7 and 7 Plus. Oh, and you can technically use this in combination with a Windows or Mac computer as well.

Overall, that’s a nifty set of changes and upgrades, but the most important puzzle piece is still missing – pricing and availability.

