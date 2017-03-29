HTC 10 will finally get over-the-air Android 7.0 Nougat on Verizon this week
Before we can welcome HTC back to the Android smartphone vendor major league, and rightfully call the Taiwanese OEM our darling again, that soon-to-be-obsolete U Ultra badly needs a massive price cut, and all those Nougat delays and kinks have to get ironed out.
It’s completely unacceptable to wait two more months in Europe than stateside for official unlocked One A9 7.0 updates. Meanwhile, the company’s very 2016 flagship is still stuck on ancient Marshmallow on the largest US carrier, despite receiving the major UI makeover way back in November 2016 in a regional unlocked configuration, with T-Mobile following suit at the beginning of 2017.
What’s taken Verizon so long? We have no idea, nor do we care after finally seeing HTC VP of Product Management Mo Versi confirm on Twitter that Big Red’s OTA will start soon. Tomorrow, to be exact, on March 30, with technical approval obtained, and all your patience and support “greatly appreciated.”
The HTC 10, as you may remember, was never a bad phone, impressing off the bat with an exquisite design and premium build quality, re-imagined BoomSound technology, decent battery life and smooth software. Unfortunately, it lacked the sort of innovation that’s now reportedly in the pipeline, also costing a pretty penny. Believe it or not, Verizon still charges $648 outright for the one-year-old. But even box-office lemons are worthy of timely Android Nougat support.