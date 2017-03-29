Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6: they’re both tall (video)

LG was the first among these two competitors who decided that a screen should go taller than what we’ve been used to, stretching a 16:9 aspect ratio display to 18:9 (or 2:1). It just so happens that the LG G6 was also the first among the two to sport rounded corners for added durability upon impact, but none of that matters in today’s fast-moving tech world. It is no longer about who does it first, but who does it best.

While it is definitely too early to tell whether LG or Samsung did it best, we’ll try to answer that question with the occasion of our full Galaxy S8 coverage, once we get the phone in our review labs.

Until then, our Galaxy S8 vs LG G6 video is focusing on less important (existential) questions we can ask, and answer, while being on the show floor at the Unpacked event in New York. One thing’s certain: they both are innovative, look good, and are their respective manufacturers’ crown jewels.

