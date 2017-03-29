Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs iPhone 7 Plus: the future vs the past (video)

“The future vs the past” is definitely the sentence describing this quick show-floor comparison. On one hand, we’re looking at Samsung’s innovative new design as the company “unboxes” its smartphone and says “no” to bezels; on the other hand we have an iPhone that’s more conservative in its looks, to say the least. Granted, the iPhone is due for a refresh in September/October, and Apple might tweak its design (or might stick with what worked for the company so far).

Of course, there’s more to this comparison than just the looks, as these two phones couldn’t be more different. Android vs iOS, single camera vs dual cameras, bottom firing speaker versus stereo speakers, wireless charging versus cables, and the list could go on.

We’ll have a proper comparison covering all aspects as soon as we get the Galaxy in our review labs but until then here’s a quick take at the Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs iPhone 7 Plus.

