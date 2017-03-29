Already available in over a dozen countries around the world, from Australia to Canada, China, France, Russia and Japan, Apple Pay today makes its official Taiwan debut after an initial local announcement early last month.

As expected, no less than seven banks in the most populous, richest non-UN member state support Cupertino’s iOS, watchOS and macOS-enabled digital wallet service off the bat, including Cathay United, CTBC, E.SUN, Standard Chartered, Taipei Fubon, Taishin International, and Union Bank of Taiwan.

Both Mastercard and VISA cards are accepted in the mobile payment app and on desktops, with no need to physically carry them around anymore as you shop at The Breeze Center, Far Eastern Department Stores, Sogo, Carrefour, PXMart and several other retailers using NFC point of sale terminals and backing Apple Pay nationwide. There’s also FamilyMart, but only for Taishin International Bank clients at the moment.

Next up, Apple Pay should expand to Italy before long, while rivals Samsung Pay and Android Pay have reportedly been approved by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Committee for their own regional launches in a couple of months or so. It remains to be seen however if Samsung and Google can get as many financial and retail partners as the Cupertino-based money-making machine to come on board from day one.