Phones

Android Nougat continues to elude unlocked US Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge after March security patch

Contents
Advertisement

Now this is getting outright absurd. While the comparatively ancient Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, Note 5 and S6 Edge+ have all started to receive Nougat goodie packs in at least a handful of “international” markets, Samsung’s latest (until tomorrow) flagship devices are still stuck on outdated OS version 6.0 Marshmallow. Stateside of all places. And before you lay the blame on carriers, as is customary, we’re talking unlocked Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge models here.

Officially unlocked to provide official compatibility with “most major” US carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Sprint, not to mention sold directly by Samsung, as well as on Best Buy, at pretty steep prices.

Yet somehow, mysterious “challenges” have hindered both the routine monthly security update process and extensive Android 7.0 makeover efforts of the SM-G930U and SM-G935U. Until today, when the security patch level is brought up to the March 1 standard, suggesting a more than welcome policy change, but Nougat continues to be given the cold shoulder.

That’s right, unlocked Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners, you’re left pining for the “solid” software support of T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint and even Verizon. So much for the myth of big, bad, slow carriers, huh?

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
50%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Source
Android Police
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 6.0, Android 7.0, Android updates, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Marshmallow, News, Nougat, Samsung, security patches, security updates, Unlocked
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).