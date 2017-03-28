Android Nougat continues to elude unlocked US Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge after March security patch
Now this is getting outright absurd. While the comparatively ancient Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, Note 5 and S6 Edge+ have all started to receive Nougat goodie packs in at least a handful of “international” markets, Samsung’s latest (until tomorrow) flagship devices are still stuck on outdated OS version 6.0 Marshmallow. Stateside of all places. And before you lay the blame on carriers, as is customary, we’re talking unlocked Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge models here.
Officially unlocked to provide official compatibility with “most major” US carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Sprint, not to mention sold directly by Samsung, as well as on Best Buy, at pretty steep prices.
Yet somehow, mysterious “challenges” have hindered both the routine monthly security update process and extensive Android 7.0 makeover efforts of the SM-G930U and SM-G935U. Until today, when the security patch level is brought up to the March 1 standard, suggesting a more than welcome policy change, but Nougat continues to be given the cold shoulder.
That’s right, unlocked Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners, you’re left pining for the “solid” software support of T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint and even Verizon. So much for the myth of big, bad, slow carriers, huh?