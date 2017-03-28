Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the possible new HTC U device that will follow the HTC 10. Then we talk about the next generation iPad Pro, which we hear is actually still going to happen. The Apple Watch Series 3 follows as we learn that it might get LTE, and that the iPhone X will not change in a few things. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S8 and how it might run into some production delays. We end today´s show talking about the possible revival of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– HTC U, aka Ocean, tipped for early May global release with Edge Sense and SD835

– It’s still not wise to count out an April launch for next-gen 10.5-inch iPad Pro with slim bezels

– Analyst predicts LTE-capable Apple Watch Series 3, no Lightning change on iPhone 8

– 10nm chip production rumored to hobble Galaxy S8 supply

– Samsung rules out refurbished Galaxy Note 7 US release, name change possible elsewhere