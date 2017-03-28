Android

Samsung Galaxy S8 delays, iPhone X predictions & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the possible new HTC U device that will follow the HTC 10. Then we talk about the next generation iPad Pro, which we hear is actually still going to happen. The Apple Watch Series 3 follows as we learn that it might get LTE, and that the iPhone X will not change in a few things. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S8 and how it might run into some production delays. We end today´s show talking about the possible revival of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

HTC U, aka Ocean, tipped for early May global release with Edge Sense and SD835
It’s still not wise to count out an April launch for next-gen 10.5-inch iPad Pro with slim bezels
Analyst predicts LTE-capable Apple Watch Series 3, no Lightning change on iPhone 8
10nm chip production rumored to hobble Galaxy S8 supply
Samsung rules out refurbished Galaxy Note 7 US release, name change possible elsewhere

