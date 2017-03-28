Given the highly controversial nature of the Galaxy Note 7 “recycling” program, you may have expected Samsung to be a little clearer in announcing markets and re-release plans for the ill-fated phone. Instead, we were told devices previously deemed unsafe and hazardous are now “considered to be used as refurbished phones or rental phones where applicable.”

Fortunately, separate press statements issued in the wake of this ambiguous proclamation clarify a few things, confirming our suspicions that a refurb Note 7 is a US non-starter. Indeed, Samsung wants the world to know it will not be offering “refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices for rent or sale” stateside.

Meanwhile, other countries, presumably in regions like Africa and South America, where the double recall debacle wasn’t as highly publicized or didn’t even take place as the original handset never made it to market, could get an entirely different product.

One with not just a refreshed alias and tweaked model number, but a different name altogether, as suggested by Samsung. According to the company, “the product details including the name, technical specification and price range will be announced when the device is available.” So, yeah, there’s a more than good chance the price will drop a couple of tiers, and we wouldn’t rule out the remixed Galaxy Note 7 changing something about the specs besides battery capacity as well.