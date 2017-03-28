It’s the Apple rumor that just won’t go away. No, the other one, concerning a slightly lower-profile product bouncing back and forth between various possible release timelines.

Technically, an all-new iPad Pro (or two) is already overdue, with the original 12.9-incher unveiled way back in the fall of 2015, and a 9.7-inch version also supporting optional Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil interaction turning one year old this very week.

But instead of launching a high-end convertible iOS slate powered by an A10X chip, Cupertino merely replaced the ancient iPad Air 2 with an iterative 9.7-incher dubbed simply (and confusingly) iPad, A9 processor in tow and everything.

Now it feels extremely unlikely that second-gen iPad Pros will come to light anytime soon, although IHS Markit analyst Rhoda Alexander suggests something big could still go down next month. Supply “indications” are that a 10.5-incher with “the same size as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro because of a smaller bezel” is commencing production practically as we speak, and while an April launch still “looks somewhat tentative”, the “necessary elements are starting to come together.”

There are of course plenty of puzzle pieces missing, unanswered questions and good old fashioned guesswork at play, so don’t be shocked if Apple ends up delaying this redesigned, almost borderless next-gen iPad Pro until June or even September. Best case scenario, it’s announced in April, rolled out in limited volume at first, and ramped up later on.