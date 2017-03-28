Phones

Shenzhen Baili’s iPhone 6 lawsuit dismissed in China

Contents
Apple escapes Beijing Prefectural Court, away from patent infringement claims from smartphone company Shenzhen Baili covering the overall design of the iPhone 6.

The court ruled that there are “easily observable” and “obvious differences” to the designs of phones from both companies. Baili was pursuing for a sales ban of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, a ban that was stopped by Apple’s appeal. Baili now has the choice to appeal this decision.

The result of this iPhone 6 lawsuit is one of few legal victories Infinite Loop has attained in China — its trademark protection efforts have fallen short.

