The (as-yet) uncrowned king of mobile leaks has just “cranked it up to 11” after completely blowing the Samsung Galaxy S8’s cover… time and time again, not only insisting the HTC “concept” phone of our dreams is very much alive and real, but spilling some actual beans on timelines and specifications.

As previously rumored, the HTC “Ocean” will come with so-called Edge Sense support in tow, which may well make it the “most innovative handset of 2017.” Forget slowly vanishing bezels or purely aesthetic curves, since this bad boy’s metal frame is expected to include novel sensors enabling the user to “control numerous, customizable actions with gestures such as squeezing or swiping along its left and right sides.”

Sounds a bit like the touch-revolutionizing idea behind Samsung’s Bixby “agent”, only with gestures replacing voice interaction, an increased focus on personalization, and believe it or not, a “global retail release” purportedly scheduled for early May after a “mid to late April” announcement.

That’s pretty much right around the corner, and of course, Evan Blass claims to know the ingenious device will be dubbed simply HTC U, also sporting a 5.5-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) display, Snapdragon 835 processing power, pre-loaded Android 7.1 Nougat software with Sense 9 atop, and both generous internal storage (64 or 128GB) and microSD expansion possibilities. Oh, and while the megapixel counts of the two cameras are identical to the ones on the U Ultra, the rear and front sensors will be a Sony IMX362 and 351 model respectively. And to think we almost believed HTC had no other flagship phone on the horizon.