Better late than never: HTC One A9 moves up to Android 7.0 Nougat in Europe
Unlike archrival Samsung, which continues to play games with US-based owners of unlocked Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge variants, HTC has done a swell job supporting users of all its recent high-end (-ish) Android devices stateside from a modern software standpoint.
The Taiwanese company’s official Nougat rollout started way back in November 2016 with the US unlocked HTC 10, followed by a similar One M9 the next month, and the One A9 this January. Of course, carrier-specific models were left waiting far longer before discarding Marshmallow, and for some reason, European phones faced pretty severe delays as well.
Case in point, today’s long overdue release of Android 7.0 Nougat for HTC One A9 European “Open Channel and Operators” configurations. The bittersweet news comes straight from HTC EMEA Product and Service Director Graham Wheeler on Twitter, and over-the-air updates are reportedly underway already, bringing to the table February security patches in addition to all your typical UI tweaks, performance enhancements, multitasking improvements, new emoji and so on.
It’s obviously never too late to feast on delicious Nougaty treats, especially with a device that wasn’t a true flagship off the bat, but it’s hard for folks on the old continent to not feel a tad neglected as well. Also, February security updates aren’t exactly ideal right now.