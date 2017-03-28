Top products “made by Google” may still be hard to come by stateside, especially in their hottest configurations, but the Mountain View-based search giant can’t waste any more time in its efforts to claw back Amazon’s early lead in the local and international smart home controller market.

Roughly six months after the European commercial debut of its archrival’s uber-popular Echo, Big G finally expands Google Home availability from only the US to the UK as well. Starting April 6, British visitors of the online Google Store, as well as Argos, Dixons, John Lewis and Maplin shoppers, will be able to pay £129, and get the Google Assistant-powered smart speaker with all the hands-free commands and capabilities you know and love.

In addition to scouring the internet to answer your most diverse questions, easily taking charge of smart home objects and devices, and playing your favorite Spotify or Google Play Music tunes, Google Home comes with special BBC, The Guardian, The Financial Times, The Sun, The Telegraph, Huffington Post, Sky News and Sky Sports integration on British shores.

Also on April 6, and also for £129 a pop, Google Wifi brings its Network Assist technology and other neat tricks aimed at making traditional routers obsolete to the UK. The difference is two of these bad boys shall set you back a discounted £229 total if you’re the proud owner of a larger than 1500 square feet house, and thus probably need a couple of Wi-Fi points.