iOS 11, tvOS 11, watchOS 4 and… however Apple may choose to name macOS Sierra’s sequel are all expected to formally debut at the opening keynote presentation of the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), relocated from San Francisco to San Jose after 15 years.

While it’s safe to assume iFans around the world will be able to follow all the excitement from the comfort of their homes, on iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs and even Android devices and Windows PCs with a few workarounds, we know a live stream isn’t going to cut it for everyone.

If that’s the case, you have until Friday, March 31, at 10 am PDT, to register for the opportunity to buy WWDC 2017 tickets. Although these things cost a small fortune once again (namely, $1,599 a pop), Apple anticipates demand well exceeding the 5,000 or so public seating capacity of the McEnery Convention Center’s main hall.

Thus, full-conference passes will be allocated as usual through a random selection process, open only to members of the Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program as of February 16, 2017.

You simply need to fill out a form over the next few days if you meet that condition, and authorize Apple to charge your credit or debit card associated with your Apple ID the 1,600 bucks if you’re one of the lucky thousands “coming together to change the world.” Five full days of sessions, consultations, hands-on labs, and various other “special events” are included in that cost, while tickets are obviously non-refundable.