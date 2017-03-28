Phones

Android One’s Y!mobile S2 gets Pixel Launcher “lite” in Android 7.1.1 package

Japanese OEM Y!mobile has an Android One phone called the S2. The Android One program lets Google partner with local manufacturers make standardized hardware with standardized and quickly updated software.

Even though Android 7.1.2 betas are circulating for certain Nexus and Pixel C users, there’s a little discrepancy going on here: those receiving the Android 7.1.1 update for the S2 are getting some form of the Pixel Launcher.

There’s no app drawer icon, just the hinted slide mechanism on the launcher. The drawer doesn’t have a recently used bar of apps, but it does have a search bar. There’s no Google lozenge at the main screen’s head and there’s no date and weather. But it’s definitely Pixel-like.

The update was temporarily stopped on Friday, the same day it went. We’re not sure when the blast continues and we’re not even sure if other Android One phones are getting similar updates.

