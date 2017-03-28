Android Nougat soaking into US Moto X Pure Edition units
Just as inexplicable as the delay for the German roll-out of the Android Nougat update to the Moto X Pure Edition, there’s word out that US units are getting a soak test of that update right now.
Motorola has a history of practicing soak tests, seeping Marshmallow into the DROID Turbo 2 for Motorola employees, then a select group of Verizon customers. Since the Moto X Pure Edition came “purely” unlocked, the soak group is a little bit wider this time around.
Owners of the device received the following email:
Thanks for your interest in providing fast feedback about the upcoming software opportunity for the Moto X Pure. We rely on feedback from actual end-users to make the final determination about the readiness of our software.
If you decide to take part and if you qualify, you will receive software in advance of most owners. We would appreciate your quick feedback via a private community we will provide. We will also distribute one or more surveys to get your evaluation of the process and the software.
If this sounds good, please confirm that you wish to take part by completing this short registration form. (Although it is a few pages long it should take only a minute or two to complete.)
Thanks!
All we have to do is wait for people to sign into the test and for the test to go through its paces.