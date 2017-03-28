10nm chip production rumored to hobble Galaxy S8 supply

It’ll take another half-year before we see first availability of the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, all packed with the 10nm power of the A11 chip.

But that’s six months from now — the 10nm fabrication is proving more difficult for chips that are headed into devices headed to market very soon. In fact, it’s likely that low yield rates have brought LG to use the Snapdragon 821 for its G6.

The Yonhap News Agency is reporting from industry sources that Samsung is facing this issue right now as there may not be enough supply of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and in-house Exynos 8895 SoCs for market demand. The two chips are reported as being produced solely by Samsung.

While high street banks are fussing with sales estimates, rumors over the course of the fall and winter have seemed to push an official sales date further and further back, with the current speculation centering around April 21. Even at that point, pre-order shipping queues could pile on for weeks or even months as they did for the iPhone 7 Plus and the Google Pixel.

The phone will be unveiled at an event in New York tomorrow.