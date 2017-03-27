There’s a slow dance towards Xiaomi’s next flagship releases, but debate about how many there are. We aren’t sure how the manufacturer will name them nor are we sure there’s a “mini” or “Youth” variant at the ready. But there’s more evidence to affirm that a “Premier” or “Plus” model is ahead of us.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus got its specs detailed along with the Mi 6 by one of those tech leakers on Weibo. You can see those numbers above, including digits on the seemingly ever-present Snapdragon 835. We should note that the Mi 6’s software seems to have been mislabeled at the source as coming with MIUI 8 on top of Android 6.0 — just one of the many skeptical points you can lob at this rumor, like any other.

It’s an interesting approach to see that Xiaomi is apparently stubbornly sticking to full HD resolution displays for its flagships. We aren’t sure if it will be able to command AMOLED panels — a potential constraining factor, considering the Samsung-strangled components scene for the display tech. Not on the “confirmed” side of the fence: a curved edge screen.

Finally, it’s not surprising to see that the larger model’s batting two cameras on the back. But there’s a little spice in the main unit’s rear camera: a bleeding-edge Sony IMX400 sensor in contrast to the twin IMX362 blocks in the Plus.

No telling when in April (or if ever) these phones will come, but we’re definitely looking forward to something that won’t be expanding much beyond China.